Timmonsville residents hope mayoral election brings change

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - The city of Timmonsville's mayoral election is one day away and voters in the town hope it will bring change.

Jobs, education and more police on the streets are residents' top concerns.

“I hope they’ll bring more businesses here,” said Tyrone Washington, a long-time resident of Timmonsville. “When they build more, people can have jobs because there’s a lot of people out here without jobs. They feel helpless.”

Along with better education, people in Timmonvsille want better opportunities for kids outside of school. Brian Hickson, a resident of Timmonsville, is a single father of two boys. He suggested better after-school programs and a ”state of the art” Boys and Girls Club.

“I take care of both of my little boys on a daily. They love being here, but there is nothing for me to do here with them. We got a park that isn’t really anything. We need something else,” said Hickson.

Regardless of who wins Tuesday’s election, voters in the community said what’s most important is that the campaign slogan doesn’t turn into broken promises.

“I hope to see these mayors that they do choose to open their hearts and really do what they say they’re going to do, not just talk it,” said Washington. “Many mayors get these seats and they go for these races, but they forget about the community. They forget about the kids once they’re there.”

The four candidates running for Timmonsville mayor are incumbent Mayor Darrick Jackson, Cheryl Qualls, Wayne Teal and Bert White.

Timmonsville High School is the only polling place for Tuesday's election. Voting is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

