Surfside Beach police respond to report of shots fired at area pharmacy

Two suspects are being sought following an attempted armed robbery in Surfside Beach. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Police are responding to a report of shots fired at the Surfside Beach Pharmacy Monday evening, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.

The shots were fired before 6 p.m., at the pharmacy, located in the 300 block of U.S. 17 Business. Hofmann added that no one was injured.

According to the chief, the incident is being investigated as attempted armed robbery.

A post on the SBPD's Facebook page stated that two suspects fled the scene. One was wearing what was possibly a clown mask.

