Police seek suspects in attempted armed robbery at Surfside Beach Pharmacy

Police are responding to a report of shots fired at the Surfside Beach Pharmacy Monday evening, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.More >>
"Shocked," "stunned" and "great sadness" are just a few words describing the Texas church massacre that killed 26 people on Sunday.More >>
The city of Timmonsville's mayoral election is one day away and voters in the town hope it will bring change.More >>
A weekend road rage incident at The Market Common led to a 73-year-old man spraying a 31-year-old woman with pepper spray before she threw a brick and struck his vehicle.More >>
A new way for you to make your neighborhood or business safer is on the way. The Horry County Police Department will be unveiling a new phone app by Christmas.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
