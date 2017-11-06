Police seek suspects in attempted armed robbery at Surfside Beac - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police seek suspects in attempted armed robbery at Surfside Beach Pharmacy

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Two suspects are being sought following an attempted armed robbery in Surfside Beach. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department) Two suspects are being sought following an attempted armed robbery in Surfside Beach. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Shots were fired at the Surfside Beach Pharmacy Monday night and police continue to look for the suspects in the attempted armed robbery, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.

The shots were fired before 6 p.m., at the pharmacy, located in the 300 block of U.S. 17 Business. Hofmann added that no one was injured.

According to the chief, the incident is being investigated as attempted armed robbery.

A post on the SBPD's Facebook page stated that two suspects fled the scene. One was wearing what was possibly a clown mask. 

A post on the pharmacy's Facebook page stated it would be open for business on Tuesday.

