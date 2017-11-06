Police seek suspects in attempted armed robbery at Surfside Beach Pharmacy

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Two suspects are being sought following an attempted armed robbery in Surfside Beach. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Shots were fired at the Surfside Beach Pharmacy Monday night and police continue to look for the suspects in the attempted armed robbery, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.

The shots were fired before 6 p.m., at the pharmacy, located in the 300 block of U.S. 17 Business. Hofmann added that no one was injured.

According to the chief, the incident is being investigated as attempted armed robbery.

A post on the SBPD's Facebook page stated that two suspects fled the scene. One was wearing what was possibly a clown mask.

A post on the pharmacy's Facebook page stated it would be open for business on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.