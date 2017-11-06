'It was trouble:' Surveillance video shows moment armed, masked men enter Surfside Beach Pharmacy

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Two suspects are being sought following an attempted armed robbery in Surfside Beach. (Source: Surfside Beach Police Department)

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Shots were fired at the Surfside Beach Pharmacy Monday night and police continue to look for the suspects in the attempted armed robbery, according to Surfside Beach Police Chief Ken Hofmann.

The shots were fired before 6 p.m., at the pharmacy, located in the 300 block of U.S. 17 Business. Hofmann added that no one was injured.

Daniel Bundrick, the pharmacy's owner, said it was a scary situation, but he and his staff are recovering well.

Surveillance footage shows two masked people walk into the store. The whole incident happens very quickly, because just moments later, they run out of the pharmacy.

The reason they left so quickly was because Bundrick was able to grab his handgun in time to fire a shot at them.

"Well the first thing I noticed was the mask, obviously. I knew as soon as they walked in like that, it was trouble,” Bundrick said. “I just had to put our plan into action, so luckily, I was right where I could get to what I needed to get to."

He added he's already invested in new lights outside the pharmacy and he plans on making the inside of the store safer as well.

