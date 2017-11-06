HCPD to add phone app as new crime-fighting tool

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A new way for you to make your neighborhood or business safer is on the way.

The Horry County Police Department will be unveiling a new phone app by Christmas.

"We're going to put out push notifications where if there's a certain crime going on in an area, we can notify the residents within that immediate location to be on the lookout. Or, if there's something we need their assistance with, or just general information and tips we want them to know, the app will not only appeal to the younger residents, but the more seasoned residents," said HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson. "We want everyone to have access to the information that we need them to know."

The goal is to make the app user-friendly for all ages, so people will comfortably submit what they know, whether through a picture or video, to solve crimes and report suspicious activity.

Dotson said the app is a response to the public's positive reaction to the department's social media pages. Horry County area suspects and their alleged crimes are posted, and people respond.

Other agencies like the Greenville Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff's Office have recently rolled out similar apps to Horry County's.

Dotson said the app will be an immediate information source of what's going on, straight from police. It can be updated based on your location. If, for example, a burglary happens near you, police will alert you and even give you a suspect's description if available.

Residents can also view recent arrests and crimes, and they will receive push alerts of HCPD news. It's based on the location data of a person's phone.

With citizen complaints about response times, Dotson said she hopes this will aid that issue as well. Submitted pictures and information will be automatically filtered to the nearest precinct, she added.

While the free app is meant to make residents more comfortable with helping police, as well as staying informed, Dotson said it's not a 911 substitute.

"We do not want people to think that the app is a substitute or replacement for people to call 911. If there is an active threat or a crime in progress, or anything you would normally call 911 for, we want you to feel that is still the first option," Dotson said. "The app is just another way for you to get that information to us and allow us to respond, and have that information that can be filtered to the officers that are responding."

Dotson said the app's design will be ready and sent to Apple this week for approval. It costs under $2,000, and should be ready for public use by Christmas.

