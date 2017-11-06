Longs man sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girl

With the holidays quickly approaching, many of our viewers shared their thoughts on the ever-debated question, “how soon is too soon to start decorating?”More >>
An Horry County man was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to sexually assaulting a young girl.More >>
A pregnant tiger shark has been tagged just off the South Carolina coast.More >>
Four women were arrested on prostitution charges Sunday by Myrtle Beach Police officers working undercover in unmarked, according to police reports.More >>
The execution of a search warrant in Lumberton led to the seizing of marijuana, weapons and oxycodone, and the arrest of three suspects.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
Excited Black Friday shoppers don’t have as big of a need for the Thanksgiving Day newspaper this year. They will have a head start when scoping out which stores to storm the day after Thanksgiving. Several Black Friday ads for major retailers such as Costco, Khol’s, JCPenny, and Target, have already been leaked online. The ads for the retail industry’s biggest day of the year have been leaking out over the past week.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
The Louisiana woman who was reported missing on the Mississippi Gulf Coast more than a week ago has been found.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
