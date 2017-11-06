Longs man sentenced to 27 years in prison for sexually assaulting young girl

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County man was sentenced to 27 years in prison after pleading guilty on Monday to sexually assaulting a young girl.

According to a press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, Malikaih Taylor, 39, of Longs, pleaded guilty without a recommendation or negotiation to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The victim was nine and 10 years old at the time of the incidents, the release stated.

Taylor’s case was being called for trial this week when he decided to plead guilty. Judge Steven John then handed down the sentence.

