Pregnant tiger shark tagged off South Carolina coast

BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A pregnant tiger shark has been tagged just off the South Carolina coast.

The shark, named Harry-Etta, is the 15th tiger shark to be tagged by biologists in South Carolina waters.

According to online information from the OCEARCH, Harry-Etta was tagged on Nov. 1 near St. Helena Sound, which is a coastal inlet in the Lowcountry. She last pinged on Nov. 3.

Harry-Etta was clocked in at over 12 feet long and weighed up to 820 pounds.

The study is being led by the Department of Natural Resources and the research organization that frequently tags and studies sharks from all over the world.

By providing real-time data as she cruises southeastern waters, Harry-Etta could help researchers answer important questions about how long sharks of this little-studied species live, how often they reproduce, and where and when they migrate.

