FIRST ALERT: From mild and dry to chilly and damp

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A strong cold front will bring big changes to the region through the middle of the week.

Tonight will be mild once again with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the lower 60s. Another round of patchy fog will be possible by daybreak Wednesday.

Tuesday will be the last warm day as afternoon temperatures reach the upper 70s at the beach and lower 80s across the Pee Dee. Clouds will gradually thicken through the day as a strong cold front approaches from the north. By the late afternoon and evening, a few spotty showers will be likely.

The strong cold front will drop southward through the region Tuesday night allowing much cooler weather to gradually filter in.

The temperatures forecast for Wednesday one is very tricky as chilly air settles in. Temperatures will likely be steady and even slowly fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the day on Wednesday. Moisture lingering behind the front will keep our skies cloudy with occasional periods of mist, drizzle and some spotty light showers developing especially in the late afternoon and evening. No heavy rain is expected, but a damp Wednesday evening is likely.

The cool and damp weather will linger into Thursday with more clouds and times of mist and drizzle. Day time temperatures will remain stuck in the upper 50s and lower 60s.