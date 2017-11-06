Oxycodone, marijuana seized in Lumberton drug bust, three arrested

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The execution of a search warrant in Lumberton led to the seizing of marijuana, weapons and oxycodone, and the arrest of three suspects.

According to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department, investigators from the department’s drug unit executed the warrant in the 100 block of Arnette Street on Oct. 26.

Investigators recovered approximately 9.5 pounds of marijuana, four firearms and 81 doses of oxycodone.

The three suspects arrested and charged were:

Craig McCormick, 34, of Rowland, N.C., was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver one pound of marijuana, maintaining a drug vehicle, and felony possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $75,000.

Arron Floyd, 29, of Lumberton, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm by a felon, maintaining a drug vehicle, maintaining a drug building, and trafficking in opiates. His bond was set at $250,000.

Justin Whitted, 27, of Lumberton, was charged with resist, delay and obstructing officers. His bond was set at $5,000.

