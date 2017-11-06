5 arrested; heroin, cocaine, prescription drugs seized in bust a - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

5 arrested; heroin, cocaine, prescription drugs seized in bust at Mullins home

Drugs and currency seized from a Mullins home Friday. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office) Drugs and currency seized from a Mullins home Friday. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – Five people were arrested. and heroin, cocaine, prescription drugs, and currency was seized during a search of a home in Mullins Friday following an investigation after authorities received complaints from concerned citizens.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Mullins Police Department and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources served a search warrant on a residence on East Lowman Street in Mullins after the investigation and complaints, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Michael Anthony McLellan, 42, of Mullins, Michael Wayne Brogdon Jr, 45, of Mullins, Dallas Jake Scott, 27, of Nichols, and Donta Leonardio Rice, 41, of Mullins were arrested, the release states. They were charged with trafficking in heroin 28 grams or more, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV drugs and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, third offense.

Kristi Lynn Weatherford, 34, was charged with attempt to purchase heroin, first offense, attempt to purchase cocaine, first offense, and attempt to purchase marijuana, first offense.

“Our goal is to continue to rid our community of these horrible illegal drugs,” said Marion County Sheriff Wallace. “This was just the next step in that process as we work day and night to solve this problem. This drug bust shut down a local heroin distribution house that was a big part of the problem. The message I want to convey is if you continue selling opioids and other illegal drugs in my county you will be next.”

Mullins Chief Michael Bethea stated, “Our agencies are working together to clean up the streets for our citizens to be safe.”

Several others were also arrested by Marion County Drug Agents over the weekend, the release continues. Those arrested subjects include:

  • Christopher Terrell Jordan, 25 of Mullins was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine 3rd offense, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base 3rd offense, possession with intent to distribute marijuana 3rd offense, possession with intent to distribute schedule iv controlled substance 3rd offense, distribution of cocaine base 3rd offense, and distribution of cocaine base in close proximity to a school.
  • Victor Lamont Johnson, 38 of Dillon, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine base.
  • Timothy Daniel Dixon, 41 of Marion, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and possession of cocaine base. 

