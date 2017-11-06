Decision 2017: Florence County Election Guide

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina, and several town councils and school boards are holding elections in Florence County. Here is an election guide for residents of various towns in Florence County, based on ballot information provided by the county’s election commission.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.More >>
During this time of year voters are constantly receiving political flyers in the mail, most might just end up in a pile on your kitchen table. A recent mail out for Bill Griste has some local lawmakers upset and speaking out. Bill Griste is currently running for City Council in North Myrtle Beach and recently a postcard was mailed out stating, "Republican Leaders Agree Bill Griste is the best choice for City Council".More >>
One of the biggest issues the candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor have been talking about is public safety.More >>
The candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor are in their final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
Excited Black Friday shoppers don’t have as big of a need for the Thanksgiving Day newspaper this year. They will have a head start when scoping out which stores to storm the day after Thanksgiving. Several Black Friday ads for major retailers such as Costco, Khol’s, JCPenny, and Target, have already been leaked online. The ads for the retail industry’s biggest day of the year have been leaking out over the past week.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
