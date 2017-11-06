Decision 2017: Florence County Election Guide - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Decision 2017: Florence County Election Guide

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - – Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina, and several town councils and school boards are holding elections in Florence County.

Below is an election guide for residents of various towns in Florence County, based on ballot information provided by the county’s election commission.

Timmonsville Mayor:

Darrick Jackson (incumbent)

Cheryl Qualls

Wayne Teal

Bert White

School Board 5 At-Large

Holly H Wall (incumbent, only candidate)

School Board District 4

Willie Jean Green

Lille Mae Joe (incumbent)

School District 3 Seat 5

Gracie S Hannah

Julie G Mims (incumbent)

School District 3 Seat 7

Barbara Singletary-Bryant (incumbent, only candidate)

School District 5 Seat 3

Jerry Lee (only candidate)

Pamplico Town Council

Harriet Cox (incumbent)

Lucious Billy Eaddy (incumbent)

David Marshall Munn (incumbent)

Blondell Parsons

Ken Williams

Scranton Town Council

Marie L Eaddy

Danny Grace (incumbent)

Lee Hyman

John Williams (incumbent)

