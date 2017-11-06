Florence man arrested for child neglect after leaving children unattended in running vehicle

Five people were arrested. and heroin, cocaine, prescription drugs, and currency was seized during a search of a home in Mullins Friday following an investigation after authorities received complaints from concerned citizens.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina, and several town councils and school boards are holding elections in Florence County. Here is an election guide for residents of various towns in Florence County, based on ballot information provided by the county’s election commission.More >>
A man has been arrested for child neglect after leaving two small children unattended in a running vehicle, according to a Florence Police Department incident report. Zachery Stuart Myers, 19, has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child.More >>
An individual was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night while sitting in a vehicle, according to a press release by the Florence Police Department. At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1300 block of Place de Julian in regards to an armed robbery.More >>
A man was shot twice Sunday evening after fleeing from two individuals who were attempting to force him into a vehicle, according to an Horry County Police incident report.
Police responded to a residence on Green Sea Road where they found the victim sitting on a picnic table with two gun shot wounds to his right leg; the victim also had lacerations on his head and his mouth was bleeding.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
Excited Black Friday shoppers don’t have as big of a need for the Thanksgiving Day newspaper this year. They will have a head start when scoping out which stores to storm the day after Thanksgiving. Several Black Friday ads for major retailers such as Costco, Khol’s, JCPenny, and Target, have already been leaked online. The ads for the retail industry’s biggest day of the year have been leaking out over the past week.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
