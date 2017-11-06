Florence man arrested for child neglect after leaving children unattended in running vehicle

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested for child neglect after leaving two small children unattended in a running vehicle, according to a Florence Police Department incident report.

Zachery Stuart Myers, 19, has been charged with two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Officers responded to the Walmart on Beltline Drive at approximately 12:00 p.m. on Sunday. Myers was identified as the individual who allegedly left the children unattended in the vehicle.

Myers is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

