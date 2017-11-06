Victim robbed at gunpoint in Florence; suspect remains at large

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – An individual was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night while sitting in a vehicle, according to a press release by the Florence Police Department.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the 1300 block of Place de Julian in regards to an armed robbery. The victim stated that while sitting in a vehicle, the suspect approached and demanded valuables at gunpoint, the press release states. The suspect then fled on foot north toward Hillside Ave. There is no additional information available at this time.

According to police, this incident is similar to robberies that occurred on Jackson Ave on Oct. 9 and Pineland Ave on Oct. 27.

Anyone with information on these incidents should contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.