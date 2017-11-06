Man shot twice after fleeing from two individuals who attempted to force him inside a vehicle, police say

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was shot twice Sunday evening after fleeing from two individuals who were attempting to force him into a vehicle, according to an Horry County Police incident report.

Police responded to a residence on Green Sea Road where they found the victim sitting on a picnic table with two gun shot wounds to his right leg; the victim also had lacerations on his head and his mouth was bleeding. The victim told police that two males arrived at a friend’s residence on Green Sea Road stating that they were missing property, the incident report states.

The suspects also accused the victim of stealing either money or drugs. According to the incident report, the suspects grabbed the victim and pistol whipped him in the head before trying to force him into a vehicle. The victim broke free from one of the suspects and started to flee from the scene. As he was running away, the victim stated he heard one of the suspects yell “shoot him.” After being shot, the victim ran next door to a residence on Green Sea Road where law enforcement was contacted, police say.

EMS transported the victim to the hospital. The victim could only provide the names of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

