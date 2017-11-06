Myrtle Beach Intermediate student recognized for raising money for Back Pack Buddies program

We want to find the good news stories that truly show our community that this is Carolina.More >>
A man was shot twice Sunday evening after fleeing from two individuals who were attempting to force him into a vehicle, according to an Horry County Police incident report.
A man was shot twice Sunday evening after fleeing from two individuals who were attempting to force him into a vehicle, according to an Horry County Police incident report.
A student from Myrtle Beach Intermediate School was surprised by Miss South Carolina Monday morning for raising $300 for the Back Pack Buddies program with a snow cone stand.More >>
Four women were arrested on prostitution charges Sunday by Myrtle Beach Police officers working undercover in unmarked, according to police reports.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.More >>
A man’s credit card was stolen from his vehicle and used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent purchases from Target, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim told police that he parked his red Dodge Ram truck with the doors unlocked at the beach access on 65th Ave. North at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
A Mother says she is thankful her daughter wasn't seriously injured after a DUI collision involving a South Carolina State Senator.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman came home Saturday to find her two goats, Nan Nan and Baby Brie, on the roof of her house. “Ummm...this is what you come home to with free range animals,” Debbie Johnson shared. Johnson lives in the Riverside neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Her goats have been free-range since the 2015/2016 floods, but they always stay close to home.More >>
