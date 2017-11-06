Myrtle Beach Intermediate student recognized for raising money for Back Pack Buddies program

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A student from Myrtle Beach Intermediate School was surprised by Miss South Carolina Monday morning for raising $300 for the Back Pack Buddies program with a snow cone stand.

Mrs. South Carolina, Heather Crick, visited MBI Monday morning and surprised Madison Brown, who ran a snow cone stand over the summer at Ocean Lakes Campground to raise money for the county’s Back Pack Buddies program. Brown met Crick’s family over the summer while running the stand.

"We were at Ocean Lakes, me and my friend, and we didn’t really have much to do," Madison said. "I had my snow cone stand, and I decided we should do something with it to give back to others. And the Back Pack Buddies program just came into my head. So I thought we should do that and help others around us."

Crick delivered a signed copy of her book, A Prince After All, to each of the school’s classrooms. She also gave Madison a special South Carolina necklace for her hard work.

“As my reign as Mrs. South Carolina, my platform has been childhood hunger," Crick said. "I’ve been doing it since about 2011 back in Greenville, South Carolina. So our goal is to eventually eliminate childhood hunger, and that is by raising awareness. So when you have people like Madison, who is such an inspiration to me, and hopefully my children, who I brought today so they could see people like them, even at their age, can make a difference.”

The Back Pack Buddies program discreetly provides packs of food on Fridays for children in need so they have something to eat over the weekend. The program is run by the non-profit organization Help 4 Kids.

