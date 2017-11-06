Four women arrested in undercover prostitution stings in Myrtle Beach Sunday

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Four women were arrested on prostitution charges Sunday by Myrtle Beach Police officers working undercover in unmarked, according to police reports.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, an officer was working undercover in an unmarked vehicle in the area of 6th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive, a police report states. The officer offered 41-year-old Lynella Michelle Buggs a ride, and once inside the vehicle, a deal was made for a sexual favor in exchange for cash. Another officer then made a traffic stop nearby, and Buggs was arrested for prostitution, first offense.

At about 9 p.m. Sunday, an undercover officer was working near 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard, according to a police report. Tara Nicole King, 35, entered the officer’s unmarked vehicle, and after several minutes, agreed to exchange sexual favors for money. King was taken into custody by assisting officers and charged with prostitution.

Half an hour later at the same location, an undercover officer came into contact with 33-year-old Brandina Kerene Grass, another police report states. After several minutes, Grass agreed to exchange sexual favors for money and a meal from McDonalds. After the deal was made, Grass was taken into custody by assisting officers and transported to Myrtle Beach Jail for prostitution. A criminal record check revealed she has a previous charge for prostitution.

At 10 p.m. Sunday, an officer working undercover near 7th Avenue North and Chester Street came into contact with 29-year-old Amisha Nichole Eller, another report states. After several minutes in the unmarked car, she agreed to an exchange of sexual favors for money. She was arrested for prostitution and taken to Myrtle Beach Jail.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.