Decision 2017: Horry County Election Guide

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Local and national political news and infoMore >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.More >>
Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions. This is an election guide for residents of various cities and towns in Horry County.More >>
During this time of year voters are constantly receiving political flyers in the mail, most might just end up in a pile on your kitchen table. A recent mail out for Bill Griste has some local lawmakers upset and speaking out. Bill Griste is currently running for City Council in North Myrtle Beach and recently a postcard was mailed out stating, "Republican Leaders Agree Bill Griste is the best choice for City Council".More >>
During this time of year voters are constantly receiving political flyers in the mail, most might just end up in a pile on your kitchen table. A recent mail out for Bill Griste has some local lawmakers upset and speaking out. Bill Griste is currently running for City Council in North Myrtle Beach and recently a postcard was mailed out stating, "Republican Leaders Agree Bill Griste is the best choice for City Council".More >>
One of the biggest issues the candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor have been talking about is public safety.More >>
One of the biggest issues the candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor have been talking about is public safety.More >>
The candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor are in their final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.More >>
The candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor are in their final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.More >>
A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is calling for the current mayor to resign. In a news release late Sunday, Ed Carey “expressed profound embarrassment” over comments Mayor John Rhodes made concerning the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this year. The letter claims that during a debate Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes verbally attacked the man who streamed the shooting on Facebook live, a video that later went viral.More >>
A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is calling for the current mayor to resign. In a news release late Sunday, Ed Carey “expressed profound embarrassment” over comments Mayor John Rhodes made concerning the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this year. The letter claims that during a debate Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes verbally attacked the man who streamed the shooting on Facebook live, a video that later went viral.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.More >>
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
A Mother says she is thankful her daughter wasn't seriously injured after a DUI collision involving a South Carolina State Senator.More >>
A Mother says she is thankful her daughter wasn't seriously injured after a DUI collision involving a South Carolina State Senator.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman came home Saturday to find her two goats, Nan Nan and Baby Brie, on the roof of her house. “Ummm...this is what you come home to with free range animals,” Debbie Johnson shared. Johnson lives in the Riverside neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Her goats have been free-range since the 2015/2016 floods, but they always stay close to home.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman came home Saturday to find her two goats, Nan Nan and Baby Brie, on the roof of her house. “Ummm...this is what you come home to with free range animals,” Debbie Johnson shared. Johnson lives in the Riverside neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Her goats have been free-range since the 2015/2016 floods, but they always stay close to home.More >>