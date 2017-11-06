Decision 2017: Horry County Election Guide

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Election Day is Tuesday, November 7 in South Carolina. Several cities and towns in Horry County are holding elections for mayor and council positions.

Below is a list of city and town elections from sample ballots provided by the county election commission.

Town of Aynor

Mayor (vote for one):

John K Gardner (only candidate)

Town Council (vote for two):

Cheryl Skipper Collins

Tony Godsey Sr.

Charles Zurat

Town of Atlantic Beach

Town Council (vote for two):

Lenearl Evans

Kenneth E McLaurin

Darnell Price

City of Myrtle Beach

Mayor (vote for one):

Brenda Bethune

Ed Carey

Mark McBride

John Rhodes

C D Rozsa

City Council (vote for three):

Ann Durham

Matthew Hardee

Mike Hobeika

Mike Lowder

Brooks Myers

Gregg Smith

Keith VanWinkle

Jackie Vereen

Randal Wallace

City of North Myrtle Beach

Mayor (vote for one):

Marilyn Hatley

Chris Paino

Council City At Large (for vote one):

Robert Cavanaugh

Edward Ramey

Paul Rudolph

Ocean Drive Ward (vote for one):

Terry W White Sr. (only candidate)

Windy Hill Ward (vote for one):

Nikki Fontana

Bill Griste Jr.

City of Conway

City Council (vote for three)

Randy L Alford

Bard Eisenhardt

William Goldfinch

Shane Hubbard

Brian O’Neil

Hugh Schrowang

Jean M. Timbes

Town of Briarcliffe Acres

Town Council (vote for two):

David Buonviri

Brian J. Palliser

Runoff elections for any of the elections that will require one will be held on November 21.

The City of Loris is holding an election for three council seats on December 5, and a runoff, if necessary, will be held on December 19, according to the Horry County Election Commission election schedule.

