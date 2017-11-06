Man's credit card stolen from vehicle; used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent charges from Target

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man’s credit card was stolen from his vehicle and used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent purchases from Target, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

The victim told police that he parked his red Dodge Ram truck with the doors unlocked at the beach access on 65th Ave. North at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. A wallet, containing two credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash, was left in the center console. The victim did not observe anything out of the ordinary when he returned to the vehicle at 9:30 a.m. and proceeded to drive off from the beach access, the report states.

The victim then received a call from his employer stating that the company credit card was used at the Target on 1150 Seaboard Street to make $1,611.31 in fraudulent charges. The two credit cards were the only items missing from the victim’s wallet; cash and other items were left in the vehicle, police say.

According to the victim, no one was authorized to use the credit card. The suspect was captured on surveillance footage from the Target wearing a blue jacket with a red shirt, blue jeans and a dark colored ball cap with writing on the front. If you have any information on this incident, contact MBPD at 843-918-1300.

