Man's credit card stolen from vehicle; used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent charges from Target

A man’s credit card was stolen from his vehicle and used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent purchases from Target, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim told police that he parked his red Dodge Ram truck with the doors unlocked at the beach access on 65th Ave. North at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday.More >>
Hundreds of horses hit the beach over the weekend for the 36th Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride. Around 12-hundred horses and riders traveled along the shores of the Grant Strand to raise thousands of dollars for heart research.More >>
Tropical Depression 19 formed overnight in the middle of the Atlantic nearly 900 miles southeast of Bermuda and poses no threat to land.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather continues for the rest of the weekend. Tonight we get an extra hour of sleep and another clear and mild night with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Sunday's sunrise will be around 6:38AM and sunset will be around 5:20PM. Expect a few more clouds Sunday, mainly across the Pee Dee, but the rain chances still look very low. Despite the clouds, we'll still manage the middle 70s by the afternoon. This is still a few degrees ab...More >>
Two people wanted out of Washington State were arrested in Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to online records. Anthony Foxworth, 45, and Mary Foxworth, 42, were wanted out of Centralia, Washington after pleading guilty to first degree criminal mistreatment and failing to show up for their sentencing hearing on November 1.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
East Limestone school officials tell us the stolen truck, trailer and band equipment have been recovered.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
Jemison High School had just won the game against Shelby County when tensions on the field erupted.More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
