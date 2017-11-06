Man's credit card stolen from vehicle; used to make over $1,600 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man's credit card stolen from vehicle; used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent charges from Target

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man’s credit card was stolen from his vehicle and used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent purchases from Target, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

The victim told police that he parked his red Dodge Ram truck with the doors unlocked at the beach access on 65th Ave. North at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. A wallet, containing two credit cards and an undisclosed amount of cash, was left in the center console. The victim did not observe anything out of the ordinary when he returned to the vehicle at 9:30 a.m. and proceeded to drive off from the beach access, the report states.

The victim then received a call from his employer stating that the company credit card was used at the Target on 1150 Seaboard Street to make $1,611.31 in fraudulent charges. The two credit cards were the only items missing from the victim’s wallet; cash and other items were left in the vehicle, police say.

According to the victim, no one was authorized to use the credit card. The suspect was captured on surveillance footage from the Target wearing a blue jacket with a red shirt, blue jeans and a dark colored ball cap with writing on the front. If you have any information on this incident, contact MBPD at 843-918-1300.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Man's credit card stolen from vehicle; used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent charges from Target

    Man's credit card stolen from vehicle; used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent charges from Target

    Monday, November 6 2017 7:44 AM EST2017-11-06 12:44:20 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A man’s credit card was stolen from his vehicle and used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent purchases from Target, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim told police that he parked his red Dodge Ram truck with the doors unlocked at the beach access on 65th Ave. North at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. 

    More >>

    A man’s credit card was stolen from his vehicle and used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent purchases from Target, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim told police that he parked his red Dodge Ram truck with the doors unlocked at the beach access on 65th Ave. North at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Thousands of horses hit the beach for 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride

    Thousands of horses hit the beach for 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride

    Monday, November 6 2017 6:19 AM EST2017-11-06 11:19:46 GMT
    Source: Ian KleinSource: Ian Klein

    Hundreds of horses hit the beach over the weekend for the 36th Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride. Around 12-hundred horses and riders traveled along the shores of the Grant Strand to raise thousands of dollars for heart research.

    More >>

    Hundreds of horses hit the beach over the weekend for the 36th Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride. Around 12-hundred horses and riders traveled along the shores of the Grant Strand to raise thousands of dollars for heart research.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 forms in the middle of the Atlantic

    TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 forms in the middle of the Atlantic

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-11-06 10:35:37 GMT
    Tropical Depression 19Tropical Depression 19

    Tropical Depression 19 formed overnight in the middle of the Atlantic nearly 900 miles southeast of Bermuda and poses no threat to land. 

    More >>

    Tropical Depression 19 formed overnight in the middle of the Atlantic nearly 900 miles southeast of Bermuda and poses no threat to land. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly