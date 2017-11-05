TROPICS: Tropical Storm Rina strengthens before moving to cooler water

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Storm Rina continues to strengthen and now has winds of 60 mph. It is moving north quickly to cooler Atlantic waters and still poses no threat to land.

Rina is forecast to remain a tropical storm through the day Wednesday and then even though the winds stay strong, it loses its tropical characteristics as it moves over the chilly northern Atlantic waters. It will not impact land throughout its trek across the Atlantic.

The hurricane season typically winds down through the month of November, due to cooler waters and more wind shear to disrupt tropical development. However, the season technically goes until November 30th.

