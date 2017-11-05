TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 forms in the middle of the Atlan - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 forms in the middle of the Atlantic

By WMBF First Alert Weather Team
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tropical Depression 19 formed overnight in the middle of the Atlantic nearly 900 miles southeast of Bermuda and poses no threat to land. 

The tropical depression is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm later today and remain a tropical storm as it moves into the chilly North Atlantic waters. If it doesn't continue to strengthen as expected, it would be named Rina, the 17th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The hurricane season typically winds down through the month of November, due to cooler waters and more wind shear to disrupt tropical development. However, the season technically goes until November 30th. 

