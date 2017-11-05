TROPICS: Keeping an eye on an area of development in Central Atl - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

TROPICS: Keeping an eye on an area of development in Central Atlantic

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
Area of possible development in Central Atlantic Area of possible development in Central Atlantic
Potential Track as of Sunday evening Potential Track as of Sunday evening
2017 Hurricane Name list 2017 Hurricane Name list
Timeline of Hurricane Season Timeline of Hurricane Season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A cluster of thunderstorms in the Central Atlantic Ocean continues to become more organized. The National Hurricane Center estimates it has a 70% to 80% of becoming a tropical depression. 

The storm is located roughly 800 miles east of Bermuda. The track of the storm thankfully continues slowly to the north and northeast, meaning no threat to land. 

The area where the storm is currently in could allow for further organization over the next couple days. However, by late week, the colder waters in the North Atlantic will keep it from intensifying. It will also merge with a cold front, causing the storm to weaken and become disorganized. 

IF this storm reaches 39 MPH winds and has a defined center of circulation, it would become the 17th tropical storm of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It would also be named "Rina." 

The hurricane season typically winds down through the month of November, due to cooler waters and more wind shear to disrupt tropical development. However, the season technically goes until November 30th. 

