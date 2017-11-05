Thousands of horses hit the beach for 36th annual American Heart - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Thousands of horses hit the beach for 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride

By Erin Edwards, Reporter
Connect
Source: Ian Klein Source: Ian Klein

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of horses hit the beach over the weekend for the 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride. Around 1,200 horses and riders traveled along the shores of the Grand Strand to raise thousands of dollars for heart research. Participants were able to ride along the beach from Wednesday until Sunday, with a 20 mile celebratory ride on Saturday.

“There’s not many people in the world who have the same problem as me,” Maggie Maine said.

Maggie was one of the hundreds of people who was able to connect with others who have gone through the same struggles.

“It is so incredible to see other survivors meet because they have that connection. They’re heart brothers and sisters and they don’t have that with other people so it brings be me to tears,” event organizer Jennifer Waits said.

“It helps her understand more and shows her there’s a lot of people behind her that are here for her,” Jones said.

The ride is over, but AHA is still accepting donations. You can donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Man's credit card stolen from vehicle; used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent charges from Target

    Man's credit card stolen from vehicle; used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent charges from Target

    Monday, November 6 2017 7:44 AM EST2017-11-06 12:44:20 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A man’s credit card was stolen from his vehicle and used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent purchases from Target, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim told police that he parked his red Dodge Ram truck with the doors unlocked at the beach access on 65th Ave. North at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. 

    More >>

    A man’s credit card was stolen from his vehicle and used to make over $1,600 in fraudulent purchases from Target, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. The victim told police that he parked his red Dodge Ram truck with the doors unlocked at the beach access on 65th Ave. North at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Sunday. 

    More >>

  • Thousands of horses hit the beach for 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride

    Thousands of horses hit the beach for 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride

    Monday, November 6 2017 6:19 AM EST2017-11-06 11:19:46 GMT
    Source: Ian KleinSource: Ian Klein

    Hundreds of horses hit the beach over the weekend for the 36th Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride. Around 12-hundred horses and riders traveled along the shores of the Grant Strand to raise thousands of dollars for heart research.

    More >>

    Hundreds of horses hit the beach over the weekend for the 36th Annual American Heart Association Beach Ride. Around 12-hundred horses and riders traveled along the shores of the Grant Strand to raise thousands of dollars for heart research.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 forms in the middle of the Atlantic

    TROPICS: Tropical Depression 19 forms in the middle of the Atlantic

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:35 AM EST2017-11-06 10:35:37 GMT
    Tropical Depression 19Tropical Depression 19

    Tropical Depression 19 formed overnight in the middle of the Atlantic nearly 900 miles southeast of Bermuda and poses no threat to land. 

    More >>

    Tropical Depression 19 formed overnight in the middle of the Atlantic nearly 900 miles southeast of Bermuda and poses no threat to land. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly