Thousands of horses hit the beach for 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hundreds of horses hit the beach over the weekend for the 36th annual American Heart Association Beach Ride. Around 1,200 horses and riders traveled along the shores of the Grand Strand to raise thousands of dollars for heart research. Participants were able to ride along the beach from Wednesday until Sunday, with a 20 mile celebratory ride on Saturday.

“There’s not many people in the world who have the same problem as me,” Maggie Maine said.

Maggie was one of the hundreds of people who was able to connect with others who have gone through the same struggles.

“It is so incredible to see other survivors meet because they have that connection. They’re heart brothers and sisters and they don’t have that with other people so it brings be me to tears,” event organizer Jennifer Waits said.

“It helps her understand more and shows her there’s a lot of people behind her that are here for her,” Jones said.

