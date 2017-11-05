Fugitives wanted out of Washington State arrested in Myrtle Beac - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Fugitives wanted out of Washington State arrested in Myrtle Beach

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Mary Foxworth (Source: MBPD) Mary Foxworth (Source: MBPD)
Anthony Foxworth (Source: MBPD) Anthony Foxworth (Source: MBPD)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people wanted out of Washington State were arrested in Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to online records.

Anthony Foxworth, 45, and Mary Foxworth, 42, were wanted out of Centralia, Washington after pleading guilty to first degree criminal mistreatment and failing to show up for their sentencing hearing on November 1.

According to a police report, Myrtle Beach officers were notified the two suspects were believed to be somewhere on Ocean Boulevard. The officers were given a description of their vehicle which was located in a motel parking lot.

A motel employee was shown pictures of the suspects, who positively identified them, and informed officers they were staying in a room on the second floor.

Officers went to the second floor room and arrested both suspects without incident.

The want agency was contacted and it was confirmed they would extradite both offenders back to Washington. 

