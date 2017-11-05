Horry County police searching for thief who stole rims from East Coast Honda

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is searching for the person who stole rims and damaged cars at East Coast Honda.

The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010 burgundy Chevrolet Avalanche with after market rims.

The suspect took 5 sets of rims and damaged 3 other vehicles.

If you have any information, please call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS.

