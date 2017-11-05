Horry County police searching for thief who stole rims from East Coast Honda

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather continues for the rest of the weekend. Tonight we get an extra hour of sleep and another clear and mild night with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Sunday's sunrise will be around 6:38AM and sunset will be around 5:20PM. Expect a few more clouds Sunday, mainly across the Pee Dee, but the rain chances still look very low. Despite the clouds, we'll still manage the middle 70s by the afternoon. This is still a few degrees ab...More >>
Two people wanted out of Washington State were arrested in Myrtle Beach on Sunday, according to online records. Anthony Foxworth, 45, and Mary Foxworth, 42, were wanted out of Centralia, Washington after pleading guilty to first degree criminal mistreatment and failing to show up for their sentencing hearing on November 1.More >>
HThe Horry County Police Department is searching for the person who stole rims and damaged cars at East Coast Honda. The suspects’ vehicle is believed to be a 2007-2010 burgundy Chevrolet Avalanche with after market rims.More >>
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 26-year-old Rebecca Marie Fairfaix, missing from Navassa, North Carolina. Fairfax was last seen about a week ago. She is described as an Asian female, born on August 13, 1991. Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Tina Edwards at 910-253-2777.More >>
During this time of year voters are constantly receiving political flyers in the mail, most might just end up in a pile on your kitchen table. A recent mail out for Bill Griste has some local lawmakers upset and speaking out. Bill Griste is currently running for City Council in North Myrtle Beach and recently a postcard was mailed out stating, "Republican Leaders Agree Bill Griste is the best choice for City Council".More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
