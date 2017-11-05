Brunswick County police searching for missing woman - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Brunswick County police searching for missing woman

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 26-year-old Rebecca Marie Fairfaix, missing from Navassa, North Carolina.

Fairfax was last seen about a week ago.

She is described as an Asian female, born on August 13, 1991.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Sgt. Tina Edwards at 910-253-2777.


