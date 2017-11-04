High ranking republicans respond to political postcard

Local and national political news and infoMore >>
During this time of year voters are constantly receiving political flyers in the mail, most might just end up in a pile on your kitchen table. A recent mail out for Bill Griste has some local lawmakers upset and speaking out. Bill Griste is currently running for City Council in North Myrtle Beach and recently a postcard was mailed out stating, "Republican Leaders Agree Bill Griste is the best choice for City Council".More >>
One of the biggest issues the candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor have been talking about is public safety.More >>
The candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor are in their final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.More >>
A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is calling for the current mayor to resign. In a news release late Sunday, Ed Carey “expressed profound embarrassment” over comments Mayor John Rhodes made concerning the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this year. The letter claims that during a debate Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes verbally attacked the man who streamed the shooting on Facebook live, a video that later went viral.More >>
Keith VanWinkle is a Conway native, and a graduate of both Conway High School and Horry Georgetown Technical College.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
A Texas DPS Trooper struck by a vehicle in Temple on Saturday has died, according to DPS officials.More >>
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.More >>
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish. DeRidder Police officers arrested Forrest Edward Menard, 22, on Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after they discovered a 2-year-old child under Menard's care with multiple injuries including severe head trauma, according to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.More >>
