Lumberton Police searching for suspect in three dollar store robberies

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department is searching for a woman in connection to three separate dollar store robberies.

The Family Dollar located at 1719 Roberts Ave. was robbed on Thursday November 2, 2017 at 6:52 p.m.

The Dollar General located at 925 Caton Road was robbed on Saturday November 4, 2017 at 11:46 a.m.

The Family Dollar located at 1305 East 5th Street was robbed on Saturday November 4, 2017 at 12:04 p.m.

All three robberies appear to be have done by the same female, who appears to be armed with a handgun. She got away with an undisclosed amount of money after each robbery.

If you have any information on who this woman is, please call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.