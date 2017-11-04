Lumberton Police searching for suspect in three dollar store robberies

During this time of year voters are constantly receiving political flyers in the mail, most might just end up in a pile on your kitchen table. A recent mail out for Bill Griste has some local lawmakers upset and speaking out. Bill Griste is currently running for City Council in North Myrtle Beach and recently a postcard was mailed out stating, "Republican Leaders Agree Bill Griste is the best choice for City Council".More >>
The Lumberton Police Department is searching for a woman in connection to three separate dollar store robberies. The Family Dollar located at 1719 Roberts Ave. was robbed on Thursday November 2, 2017 at 6:52 p.m. The Dollar General located at 925 Caton Road was robbed on Saturday November 4, 2017 at 11:46 a.m. The Family Dollar located at 1305 East 5th Street was robbed on Saturday November 4, 2017 at 12:04 p.m.More >>
A Myrtle Beach woman came home Saturday to find her two goats, Nan Nan and Baby Brie, on the roof of her house. “Ummm...this is what you come home to with free range animals,” Debbie Johnson shared. Johnson lives in the Riverside neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Her goats have been free-range since the 2015/2016 floods, but they always stay close to home.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather continues for the rest of the weekend. Tonight we get an extra hour of sleep and another clear and mild night with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Sunday's sunrise will be around 6:38AM and sunset will be around 5:20PM. Expect a few more clouds Sunday, mainly across the Pee Dee, but the rain chances still look very low. Despite the clouds, we'll still manage the middle 70s by the afternoon. This is still a few degrees ab...More >>
One man is in the hospital and one person is still on the run after a high-speed motorcycle chase in Horry County early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Horry County Police Department. An incident report states Horry County officers witnesses two motorcycles going over 100 mph on Highway 501 near Aynor. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the motorcycles fled and a chase ensued, reaching speeds over 130 mph.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
In what was supposed to be an audition tape for a popular TV show, a Midlands woman surprised her husband with a major announcement.More >>
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in Beauregard Parish. DeRidder Police officers arrested Forrest Edward Menard, 22, on Friday, Nov. 3, on charges of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile after they discovered a 2-year-old child under Menard's care with multiple injuries including severe head trauma, according to DeRidder Police Chief John Gott.More >>
A 2-week-old infant died Friday night after being bit by a family dog. According to Cleveland Police, the incident occurred at 13304 Carrington Ave.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
