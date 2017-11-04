Myrtle Beach woman comes home to find her goats on the roof - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach woman comes home to find her goats on the roof

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Debbie Johnson) (Source: Debbie Johnson)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman came home Wednesday to find her two goats, Nan Nan and Baby Brie, on the roof of her house.

“Ummm...this is what you come home to with free range animals,” Debbie Johnson shared.

Johnson lives in the Riverside neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Her goats have been free-range since the 2015/2016 floods, but they always stay close to home.

Johnson says the baby goat started climbing up to the roof recently and now her mom is following her.

The mother/daughter duo has been using the back deck to get up and down. 

