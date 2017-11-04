FIRST ALERT: Foggy start Monday, major temperature changes arriv - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Foggy start Monday, major temperature changes arrive midweek

By Sean Bailey, Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Patchy areas of dense fog and mild temperatures start us off tomorrow morning. Expect visibility to be reduced both in the Pee Dee and along the Grand Strand from the early morning through 9AM. 

Sunnier skies return by midday Monday, allowing temperatures to climb back into the lower 80s. Tuesday sees an increase in cloud cover, but stays warm into the afternoon. Our warm trend comes to an screeching end on Tuesday night.

A cold front sweeps through, causing scattered showers and a temperature drop into the mid to low 60s through the rest of the week. Rain chances are likely to continue through Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Clearing skies take over by Friday, allowing for much cooler nighttime temperatures in the 40s Friday and Saturday mornings. 

    Sunday, November 5 2017 11:23 PM EST
