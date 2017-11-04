FIRST ALERT: A few more days of warmth...But back to reality midweek

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather continues for the rest of the weekend.

Tonight we get an extra hour of sleep and another clear and mild night with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Sunday's sunrise will be around 6:38AM and sunset will be around 5:20PM.

Expect a few more clouds Sunday, mainly across the Pee Dee, but the rain chances still look very low. Despite the clouds, we'll still manage the middle 70s by the afternoon. This is still a few degrees above our normal November high of 70°.

Sunnier skies return early next week allowing temperatures to climb back into the lower 80s. Our warm trend comes to an screeching end on Wednesday.

A cold front sweeps through, causing scattered showers and a temperature drop into the mid to low 60s through the rest of the week. Rain chances are likely to continue into Thursday morning.

Clearing skies take over by Friday, allowing for much cooler nighttime temperatures in the 40s Friday and Saturday mornings.