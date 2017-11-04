One hospitalized, one still on the run after high-speed motorcycle chase in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man is in the hospital and one person is still on the run after a high-speed motorcycle chase in Horry County early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Horry County Police Department.

An incident report states Horry County officers witnesses two motorcycles going over 100 mph on Highway 501 near Aynor. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the motorcycles fled and a chase ensued, reaching speeds over 130 mph.

The chase came to an end when one of the motorcycles crashed into the back of a pick-up truck on Highway 319.

The suspect, later identified as Charles Forbes, was thrown from the motorcycle. Forbes was transported to the hospital for multiple injuries and was later charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for a blue light.

The other suspect continued to flee after the accident and is still unidentified at this time. The investigation to identify this individual is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at (843)915-8477(TIPS).

