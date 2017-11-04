One hospitalized, one still on the run after high-speed motorcyc - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

One hospitalized, one still on the run after high-speed motorcycle chase in Horry County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man is in the hospital and one person is still on the run after a high-speed motorcycle chase in Horry County early Saturday morning, according to a release from the Horry County Police Department.

An incident report states Horry County officers witnesses two motorcycles going over 100 mph on Highway 501 near Aynor. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the motorcycles fled and a chase ensued, reaching speeds over 130 mph.

The chase came to an end when one of the motorcycles crashed into the back of a pick-up truck on Highway 319.

The suspect, later identified as Charles Forbes, was thrown from the motorcycle. Forbes was transported to the hospital for multiple injuries and was later charged with reckless driving and failure to stop for a blue light.

The other suspect continued to flee after the accident and is still unidentified at this time. The investigation to identify this individual is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department at (843)915-8477(TIPS).

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved. 

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Lumberton Police searching for suspect in three dollar store robberies

    Lumberton Police searching for suspect in three dollar store robberies

    Saturday, November 4 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-11-04 23:01:31 GMT
    (Source: Lumberton Police)(Source: Lumberton Police)

    The Lumberton Police Department is searching for a woman in connection to three separate dollar store robberies. The Family Dollar located at 1719 Roberts Ave. was robbed on Thursday November 2, 2017 at 6:52 p.m. The Dollar General located at 925 Caton Road was robbed on Saturday November 4, 2017 at 11:46 a.m. The Family Dollar located at 1305 East 5th Street was robbed on Saturday November 4, 2017 at 12:04 p.m.

    More >>

    The Lumberton Police Department is searching for a woman in connection to three separate dollar store robberies. The Family Dollar located at 1719 Roberts Ave. was robbed on Thursday November 2, 2017 at 6:52 p.m. The Dollar General located at 925 Caton Road was robbed on Saturday November 4, 2017 at 11:46 a.m. The Family Dollar located at 1305 East 5th Street was robbed on Saturday November 4, 2017 at 12:04 p.m.

    More >>

  • Myrtle Beach woman comes home to find her goats on the roof

    Myrtle Beach woman comes home to find her goats on the roof

    Saturday, November 4 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-11-04 22:27:18 GMT
    (Source: Debbie Johnson)(Source: Debbie Johnson)

    A Myrtle Beach woman came home Saturday to find her two goats, Nan Nan and Baby Brie, on the roof of her house. “Ummm...this is what you come home to with free range animals,” Debbie Johnson shared. Johnson lives in the Riverside neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Her goats have been free-range since the 2015/2016 floods, but they always stay close to home.

    More >>

    A Myrtle Beach woman came home Saturday to find her two goats, Nan Nan and Baby Brie, on the roof of her house. “Ummm...this is what you come home to with free range animals,” Debbie Johnson shared. Johnson lives in the Riverside neighborhood of Myrtle Beach. Her goats have been free-range since the 2015/2016 floods, but they always stay close to home.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: A few more days of warmth...But back to reality midweek

    FIRST ALERT: A few more days of warmth...But back to reality midweek

    Saturday, November 4 2017 6:06 PM EDT2017-11-04 22:06:11 GMT
    Temperature Trend the next few daysTemperature Trend the next few days

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather continues for the rest of the weekend.  Tonight we get an extra hour of sleep and another clear and mild night with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Sunday's sunrise will be around 6:38AM and sunset will be around 5:20PM. Expect a few more clouds Sunday, mainly across the Pee Dee, but the rain chances still look very low. Despite the clouds, we'll still manage the middle 70s by the afternoon. This is still a few degrees ab...

    More >>

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Warm weather continues for the rest of the weekend.  Tonight we get an extra hour of sleep and another clear and mild night with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. Sunday's sunrise will be around 6:38AM and sunset will be around 5:20PM. Expect a few more clouds Sunday, mainly across the Pee Dee, but the rain chances still look very low. Despite the clouds, we'll still manage the middle 70s by the afternoon. This is still a few degrees ab...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly