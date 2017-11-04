Mayor quotes Jay-Z after not guilty DUI verdict - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Mayor quotes Jay-Z after not guilty DUI verdict

(Source: Welborn Adams Twitter) (Source: Welborn Adams Twitter)

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina mayor quoted rapper Jay-Z on Twitter after he was found not guilty of driving under the influence.

"In the words of Jay Z, 'not guilty, y'all got to feel me,'" Greenwood Mayor Wellborn Adams tweeted Thursday after the jury found him not guilty after deliberating for five minutes.

Adams was arrested at a checkpoint after his wife's 40th birthday party in 2015.

The Index-Journal of Greenwood reported Trooper Derek Johnson said Adams' blood-alcohol level was 0.09 percent on a breath test, but the judge threw it out after Adams' lawyer said the mayor didn't have enough time to read the form agreeing to the test.

Defense lawyer Billy Nicholson III says Adams failed sobriety tests like standing on one leg because he tore his Achilles tendon three years ago.

Information from: The Index-Journal, http://www.indexjournal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

