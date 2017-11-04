Two Surfside Beach men behind bars after commercial burglaries, multi-county police chase

Two men are now behind bars after an investigation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing surveillance video and following up on many leads, Charles Alvin Morrison III and Samuel Borozzi III have been arrested by GCSO on suspicion of commercial burglaries. Both Morrison and Borozzi are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.More >>
A South Carolina mayor quoted rapper Jay-Z on Twitter after he was found not guilty of driving under the influence. "In the words of Jay Z, 'not guilty, y'all got to feel me,'" Greenwood Mayor Wellborn Adams tweeted Thursday after the jury found him not guilty after deliberating for five minutes. Adams was arrested at a checkpoint after his wife's 40th birthday party in 2015.More >>
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -- CCU Students and local law enforcement teamed up on Friday, taking their skills to the hardwood for a three on three basketball tournament. The basketball event gave students and local law enforcement officers the chance build relationships, both on and off the court. Eight teams battled it out on the hardwood, but the night was about much more than wins and losses. It was about change and creating relationships that go far beyond the gymnasium walls. Paris Ti...More >>
Each year, the city of Florence welcomes thousands of people and encourages them to “go nuts” at the annual Pecan Festival.More >>
One person has died as a result of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
House Republicans say their tax plan would help middle class, but benefits still skewed toward wealthy and business.More >>
This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.More >>
