Two Surfside Beach men behind bars after commercial burglaries, multi-county police chase

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
Samuel Borozzi III (Source: GCSO) Samuel Borozzi III (Source: GCSO)
Charles Alvin Morrison III (Source: GCSO) Charles Alvin Morrison III (Source: GCSO)

LITCHFIELD BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men are now behind bars after an investigation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Horry County Police Department, and SLED.

After reviewing surveillance video and following up on many leads, Charles Alvin Morrison III and Samuel Borozzi III were identified as suspects in Litchfield Beach commercial burglaries. 

Morrison, of Surfside Beach, was arrested after an Horry County officer identified his vehicle with information from GCSO, according to an incident report. After his arrest, Morrison identified Borozzi as a second suspect. 

While attempting to apprehend Borozzi at his home in Surfside Beach, he fled the scene leading officers into a police chase spanning from Surfside Beach into Georgetown County. After one of Borozzi's tires popped off near Litchfield Beach, he eventually surrendered to authorities. 

Both Morrison and Borozzi are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, and online records indicate they have been charged with first degree burglary. 

    Saturday, November 4 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-11-04 21:35:46 GMT
