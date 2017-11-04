Two behind bars after Litchfield Beach commercial burglaries

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LITCHFIELD BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two men are now behind bars after an investigation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

After reviewing surveillance video and following up on many leads, Charles Alvin Morrison III and Samuel Borozzi III have been arrested by GCSO on suspicion of commercial burglaries in Litchfield Beach.

Both Morrison and Borozzi are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

