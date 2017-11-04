Two behind bars after Litchfield Beach commercial burglaries

Two men are now behind bars after an investigation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. After reviewing surveillance video and following up on many leads, Charles Alvin Morrison III and Samuel Borozzi III have been arrested by GCSO on suspicion of commercial burglaries. Both Morrison and Borozzi are being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.More >>
Each year, the city of Florence welcomes thousands of people and encourages them to "go nuts" at the annual Pecan Festival.
One person has died as a result of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
One of the biggest issues the candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor have been talking about is public safety.
The candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor are in their final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.
More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.
A Batesville police officer was shot Friday night, according to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill.
The Troup County Sheriff's Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
