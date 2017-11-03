Basketball bridges barriers at CCU - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Basketball bridges barriers at CCU

By Ian Klein, Reporter
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) -- CCU students and local law enforcement teamed up on Friday, taking their skills to the hardwood for a three on three basketball tournament.

The basketball event gave students and local law enforcement officers the chance build relationships, both on and off the court.

Eight teams battled it out on the hardwood, but the night was about much more than wins and losses.

It was about change and creating relationships that go far beyond the gymnasium walls.

Paris Tindal, a senior at CCU, put the entire event together.

He is part of an organization called African American Initiative for Males, the event gave other minority students and local officers a chance to team up and get a better understanding about one another.

“That is my biggest point of this event, for us to come together and talk and be able to have that one on one we might not have other times,” said Tindal.

Robert Pellerin with the CCU Police department took part in the tournament and said communication and understanding is the most important part of building any type of relationship.

“The community needs able to listen and hear our side also, it's  great we have students around here they're actually are actually willing to do that and we're trying to do the same thing with law enforcement perspective,” said Pellerin.

Joseph Harris, currently works for the Georgetown Country Sheriff's Office and is a former CCU Basketball player.

He said events like these are what the community needs.

“I think there's a lost respect right now and f we can get back to that I think will be alright,” said Harris.

Paris is getting ready to graduate in December, but hopes the next generation of students continue to hold tournaments like this for years come.

