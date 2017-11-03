‘I love Myrtle Beach:’ Man who filmed Facebook video of June shooting comes back to city

A firefighter who filmed a Facebook Live video of an Ocean Boulevard shooting returned to Myrtle Beach on Friday. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One of the biggest issues the candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor have been talking about is public safety.

It came to the forefront of the city's attention after a Facebook Live video of a shooting on Ocean Boulevard over Father’s Day weekend went viral.

The man who shot that video, Bubba Hinson, was back in Myrtle Beach Friday.

Mayoral candidate Ed Carey invited Hinson back to Myrtle Beach to apologize to him after Carey says current Mayor John Rhodes accused the Kershaw County firefighter of not doing his job during the June shooting.

Hinson said he still stands by what he did and feels like it was right. He added he's not a trained police officer and no firefighter will enter a hostile scene until it is secured by law enforcement.

According to Hinson, he never felt personally wronged by the citizens of Myrtle Beach, but was thankful for the invite from Carey to return on Friday.

"I do appreciate that, so again thank you and I hate that, you know, all this had to happen and I love Myrtle Beach,” Hinson said. “I've been coming here for years and hope to continue to come here and I like to feel safe when I do so as well. I hope this video helps get safety and public safety out to help out this community."

