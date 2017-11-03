Police respond to traffic collision involving pedestrian at Eighth Avenue South, Kings Highway

Myrtle Beach police have responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian Friday night, according to Capt. Joey Crosby.More >>
The candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor are in their final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.More >>
A woman has been arrested for child neglect after both she and the child she was in care of tested positive for THC, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs, 19, was charged in relation to the incident.More >>
One person was arrested and another was identified following an early-morning home burglary in Darlington.More >>
The D&J Grocery Store in Darlington was burglarized Thursday night, and the suspect was still inside the deputies arrived.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
A mother will not face charges after deputies say she stabbed a woman's boyfriend in retaliation for sexually assaulting her 13-year-old daughter, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
