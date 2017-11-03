Police respond to traffic collision involving pedestrian at Eigh - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police respond to traffic collision involving pedestrian at Eighth Avenue South, Kings Highway

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian Friday night, according to Capt. Joey Crosby.

He added the collision happened at Eighth Avenue South and Kings Highway.

No information was immediately available regarding injuries.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

