One person killed in collision involving pedestrian on Kings Highway, according to coroner

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Kings Highway. (Source: WMBF News) Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on Kings Highway. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person has died as a result of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. 

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said the collision happened shortly after 7 p.m., at Eighth Avenue South and Kings Highway.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

