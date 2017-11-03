One person killed in collision involving pedestrian on Kings Highway, according to coroner

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – One person has died as a result of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian that occurred Friday night, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said the collision happened shortly after 7 p.m., at Eighth Avenue South and Kings Highway.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.