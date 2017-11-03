Myrtle Beach woman killed after being struck while crossing King - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach woman killed after being struck while crossing Kings Highway

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman person died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Kings Highway.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler identified the victim as 69-year-old Betty Wiggins.

Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby said the collision happened shortly after 7 p.m., at Eighth Avenue South and Kings Highway.

Police continue to investigate.

