Myrtle Beach mayoral candidates make final push ahead of election

The candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor are in their final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.More >>
A Myrtle Beach mayoral candidate is calling for the current mayor to resign. In a news release late Sunday, Ed Carey “expressed profound embarrassment” over comments Mayor John Rhodes made concerning the Father’s Day shooting on Ocean Boulevard earlier this year. The letter claims that during a debate Wednesday, Mayor Rhodes verbally attacked the man who streamed the shooting on Facebook live, a video that later went viral.More >>
Keith VanWinkle is a Conway native, and a graduate of both Conway High School and Horry Georgetown Technical College.More >>
Myrtle Beach native Jackie Vereen grew up in her family-owned oceanfront hotel, the Sea Dip. She still owns and operates it on 26th Avenue North to this day.More >>
All five candidates for the upcoming Myrtle Beach mayoral election told viewers why they should become the next mayor of Myrtle Beach in WMBF News’ Myrtle Beach Mayoral Debate Tuesday night. Brenda Bethune, Ed Carey, Mark McBride, John Rhodes and C.D. Rozsa talked a number of issues in the debate.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
University of Alabama's third-string quarterback was arrested Thursday night.More >>
Henderson County Sheriff's Office: The investigation into the murder of two girls by their mother here yesterday was planned weeks in advance,More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >>
Facebook users had a field day with a photograph a Northwest Louisiana business shared on social media. The attraction was not so much the photograph itself but rather the statement posted along with it.More >>
DeKalb County authorities confirmed a 3-year-old was found alive after going missing overnight.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the possibility of additional sexual assault charges against a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl.More >>
