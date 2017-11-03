Myrtle Beach mayoral candidates make final push ahead of election

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The candidates for Myrtle Beach mayor are in their final push for votes ahead of Tuesday's election.

All five candidates are stressing the importance of people going out to cast their votes. Some are holding their own events or press conferences, and others are privately campaigning and talking with voters.

“You have to voice your opinion and the only way to voice your opinion now is by going to the polls on Tuesday and choosing who you want to be the mayor,” said current mayor John Rhodes.

Candidate Ed Carey opened up a press conference he held Friday afternoon and said the city needs to be more open and its focus realigned. He also criticized what he said is the current administration’s lack of openness.

“One of the tenants in my candidacy is the transparency problem and that’s all I’ll say. We’ll take care of that,” Carey said.

On Friday afternoon, former mayor and current candidate Mark McBride was also out with his supporters. He boiled his platform down to three points - public safety, creating innovative jobs and restoring the city's family image.

McBride said he was “taking the city back one step at a time” as he walked around and met with people during the 11-mile stretch throughout the city. He added he feels at peace.

“You know, things just take place and I understand things are happening that are beyond my control, but I think on Tuesday we are going to get a nice result,” McBride said.

Myrtle Beach native and candidate Brenda Bethune said she doesn’t have plans for any events ahead of the election. She told WMBF News over the phone she didn’t want media attention, as her focus right now is going door-to-door to connect with people and listen to their needs. She also planned to visit small businesses and ask why they chose to invest in Myrtle Beach.

WMBF News also reached out to C.D. Rozsa on the phone while he was driving to the Medical University of South Carolina to care for an ill family member. He said he wanted to knock on doors and campaign more, but hasn’t been able to.

Rozsa shares his views on Facebook about public safety and the importance of retaining police officers before adding more. Most of all, he said people need to go out and vote for who they feel is the best candidate, not who someone tells them to.

Rhodes did not have any events planned leading up to election day.

“We’ve had enough press conferences and debates and that kind of stuff, and meet and greets. Now I am out meeting the public, being where I am visible and giving the public the opportunity to speak with me when they see me. In Market Common, Grand Dunes, the football game tonight (Friday) or downtown on the boulevard, I will be all over town," Rhodes said.

One thing all the candidates can agree on is how much they want city residents to get out and vote.

“It is your privilege to have the opportunity to make a choice in the direction where the city is going in leadership," Rhodes said.

The polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

