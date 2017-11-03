High school football playoffs kick off Friday night - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

High school football playoffs kick off Friday night

Lake View took on Hemingway in Week 10 action. (Source: WMBF News) Lake View took on Hemingway in Week 10 action. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Week 1 of high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

Below is a list of playoff games set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

West Florence
Ashley Ridge

Wando
Conway

Socastee
Fort Dorchester

Carolina Forest
Lexington

Darlington
Lower Richland

Beaufort
Myrtle Beach

Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Hartsville

Wilson
Cane Bay

Colleton County
North Myrtle Beach

Marlboro County
Berkeley

Aynor
Gilbert

Strom Thurmond
Dillon

Loris
Brookland-Cayce

Swansea
Georgetown

Latta
North Charleston

Calhoun County
Carvers Bay

Batesburg Leesville
Mullins

Denmark-Olar
Timmonsville

Scotts Branch
Green Sea

Hannah-Pamplico
Military Magnet

Northwood Academy
Trinity-Byrnes

Florence Christian
St. Andrews

Christian Academy
Thomas Heyward

Colleton Prep
Pee Dee Academy

John Paul II
Dillon Christian

The Carolina Academy
Dorchester Academy

