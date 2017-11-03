High school football playoffs kick off Friday night

Lake View took on Hemingway in Week 10 action. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Week 1 of high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night across the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee.

Below is a list of playoff games set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

West Florence

Ashley Ridge

Wando

Conway

Socastee

Fort Dorchester

Carolina Forest

Lexington

Darlington

Lower Richland

Beaufort

Myrtle Beach

Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Hartsville

Wilson

Cane Bay

Colleton County

North Myrtle Beach

Marlboro County

Berkeley

Aynor

Gilbert

Strom Thurmond

Dillon

Loris

Brookland-Cayce

Swansea

Georgetown

Latta

North Charleston

Calhoun County

Carvers Bay

Batesburg Leesville

Mullins

Denmark-Olar

Timmonsville

Scotts Branch

Green Sea

Hannah-Pamplico

Military Magnet

Northwood Academy

Trinity-Byrnes

Florence Christian

St. Andrews

Christian Academy

Thomas Heyward

Colleton Prep

Pee Dee Academy

John Paul II

Dillon Christian

The Carolina Academy

Dorchester Academy

