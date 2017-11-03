One arrested, another sought after Darlington home burglarized

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person was arrested and another was identified following an early-morning home burglary in Darlington.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the burglary call at 2:30 a.m. Friday in the Green Street area.

Lt. Kaynnera Capers identified the suspect taken into custody as Danie Curtis Trevino. There was no information about the second person.

Online records from the Darlington County Detention Center state Trevino was charged with one count of burglary.

The case remains under investigation by the DCSO. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (843) 398-4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.

