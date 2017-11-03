Burglary suspect still inside Darlington grocery store when depu - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Burglary suspect still inside Darlington grocery store when deputies arrived

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The D&J Grocery Store in Darlington was burglarized Thursday night, and the suspect was still inside the deputies arrived.

Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the burglary call at about 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found the suspect still inside, and were able to take them into custody.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO at 843-398-4501, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

    •   
