Burglary suspect still inside Darlington grocery store when deputies arrived

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The D&J Grocery Store in Darlington was burglarized Thursday night, and the suspect was still inside the deputies arrived.

Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the burglary call at about 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found the suspect still inside, and were able to take them into custody.

The case is still under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact DCSO at 843-398-4501, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or text tip number 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.