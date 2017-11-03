Pee Dee fire displaces three families

Crews responded to a fire at a multi-family dwelling on Thursday. (Source: Lake City Public Safety)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three families were displaced due to a Thursday fire at a multi-family dwelling in Lake City.

According to a press release from Lake City Public Safety, firefighters were dispatched to the three-unit dwelling in the 100 block at Lattimore Street at 4:40 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy smoke and fire was showing from the building, and the fire was quickly extinguished, the release stated.

There were no injuries, but the families were displaced because of the fire damage.

