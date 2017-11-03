Suspect in deadly Florence apartment shooting captured in Georgi - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspect in deadly Florence apartment shooting captured in Georgia

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man was captured in Georgia by law enforcement and charged in connection with a deadly September shooting at a Florence apartment.

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Damon Alexander Williamson, Jr., was charged with murder, attempted murder and discharging a weapon into a dwelling.

The suspect is currently being held in Georgia and will be extradited back to Florence County at a later date for arraignment and a bond hearing, the release stated.

Williamson is accused of firing into an apartment in the 1100 block of Carver Circle while it was occupied by several people. The Sept. 22 shooting killed 20-year-old Islam Bonner, according to authorities.

The suspect was captured Wednesday in Rincon, Georgia by members of the U.S. Marshals’ Fugitive Task Force, which was working in conjunction with the FCSO’s investigators and officers from the Rincon Police Department, the release stated.

