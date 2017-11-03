Man who killed Mafia figure pleads not guilty to drug counts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - An 81-year-old man who was convicted in the 1970s killing of a nephew of notorious mob boss Carlo Gambino has pleaded not guilty to drug charges in Wyoming.

Henry Sentner of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, entered the written plea through his public defender on Friday in District Court. A judge didn't immediately set a trial date.

Sentner has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and felony marijuana possession. He's free on $3,000 cash bail.

Sentner was pulled over Sept. 24 on a highway in southeast Wyoming for speeding. Charging documents say about 35 pounds (16 kilograms) of marijuana was found in his vehicle.

District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg says Sentner's "colorful" past includes a 15-year prison sentence for the 1972 killing of Emanuel Gambino.

