Man wanted by police for shooting, killing man Monday in Lumberton

An 81-year-old man who was convicted in the 1970s killing of a nephew of notorious mob boss Carlo Gambino has pleaded not guilty to drug charges in Wyoming.More >>
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, there have been 797 fatalities on South Carolina roads in 2017. We have reported on 13 accidents in Horry County involving a pedestrian. 10 of them have been fatal. With daylight saving time approaching this weekend, it’s even more important to be cautious, as it will start to get dark between 5 and 6 o’clock.More >>
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are at the scene of a Haz-Mat incident at 2760 Hwy 905, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. The tweet stated that several patients are being treated. The incident was originally reported as a fire.More >>
A woman has been arrested for child neglect after both she and the child she was in care of tested positive for THC, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs, 19, was charged in relation to the incident.More >>
Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a 19-year-old man for the murder of a 49-year-old man on Monday, October 30 in Lumberton. Police have obtained a warrant for Milot Petion Jr. for the first-degree murder of Reggie Copeland, who was shot at 6:41 p.m. on Carolina Avenue.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old Hampton County girl. Family members said the sixth grader committed suicide Wednesday after being bullied at her elementary school.More >>
The student also allegedly suffered abuses such as having hot coffee poured on her, being locked in the bathroom and getting slapped across the face.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
Two recalls filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration affect versions of the 3 series, 5 series, X5, X3 and Z3.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Mabank woman accused in connection to the death of two children.More >>
The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.More >>
Hundreds of people flocked to the beach in Oak Island Thursday morning to catch a glimpse of a whale that had washed close to shore.More >>
A judge sentenced a Slidell man to life in prison Thursday for the aggravated rape of a 6-year-old girl.More >>
