Man wanted by police for shooting, killing man Monday in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – Police have obtained a warrant for the arrest of a 19-year-old man for the murder of a 49-year-old man on Monday, October 30 in Lumberton.

Police have obtained a warrant for Milot Petion Jr. for the first-degree murder of Reggie Copeland, who was shot at 6:41 p.m. on Carolina Avenue. After being shot, Copeland ran to Jerome street where he told people he had been shot before collapsing and later dying at the hospital.

Anyone with information on Petion Jr.’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Lumberton Communications Center at 910-671-34888.

The detectives in this case can be reached at 910-671-3845.

