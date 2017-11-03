Woman charged with child neglect after she, child, test positive for THC

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested for child neglect after both she and the child she was in care of tested positive for THC, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs, 19, was charged in relation to the incident. According to police, an individual contacted by Grand Strand Medical Center came to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on Oct. 20 to present blood screen paperwork for both Martin-Suggs and the child.

Martin-Suggs was booked at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.