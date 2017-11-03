Three patients transported after hazmat incident on Hwy 905 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Three patients transported after hazmat incident on Hwy 905

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: HCFR Twitter Source: HCFR Twitter
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were at the scene of a hazmat incident at 2760 Hwy 905, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue. One patient was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition, and two others with minor injuries,.

The incident was originally reported as a fire. Three people were being treated for respiratory issues. According to Mark Nugent with HCFR, something inside caused the respiratory issues, but the source has yet to be located.

Nugent stated that one patient was rushed to the hospital after being decontaminated at the scene. Two other individuals are currently being treated in an ambulance and will likely be transported to the hospital, according to Nugent. Fire crews are currently airing out the building.

