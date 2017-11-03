Horry County Fire Rescue on scene of Haz-Mat incident on Hwy 905

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue are at the scene of a Haz-Mat incident at 2760 Hwy 905, according to a tweet from Horry County Fire Rescue.

The incident was originally reported as a fire. Three people are being treated for respiratory issues. According to Mark Nugent with HCFR, something inside has caused the respiratory issues but the source has yet to be located.

Nugent stated that one patient was rushed to the hospital after being decontaminated at the scene. Two other individuals are currently being treated in an ambulance and will likely be transported to the hospital, according to Nugent. Fire crews are currently airing out the building.

Stay with WMBF News for more information on this incident as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.